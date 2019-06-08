India’s Forex reserves increased

A data released by the Reserve Bank of India revealed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves have increased. The forex reserve has increased by $ 1.875 billion to $ 421.867 billion in the week ending May 31.

The foreign currency assets, which is a major component of the overall reserves also rose by $1.946 billion to $ 394.134 billion. But the gold reserves had declined. As per the data, the gold reserves have declined by $ 62.9 million to $ 22.958 billion.

India’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund also slipped down. It has fallen by The fell by $ 2.3 million to $ 1.443 billion. Also, the country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $ 5.3 million to $ 3.331 billion.