Latest NewsBusiness

India’s Forex reserves increased

Jun 8, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

A data released by the Reserve Bank of India revealed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves have increased. The forex reserve has increased by $ 1.875 billion to $ 421.867 billion in the week ending May 31.

The foreign currency assets, which is a major component of the overall reserves also rose by $1.946 billion to $ 394.134 billion. But the gold reserves had declined. As per the data, the gold reserves have declined by $ 62.9 million to $ 22.958 billion.

India’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund also slipped down. It has fallen by The fell by $ 2.3 million to $ 1.443 billion. Also, the country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $ 5.3 million to $ 3.331 billion.

Tags

Related Articles

Athletics Federation ‘Mocks’ Hima’s English, Later Issues Apology

Jul 13, 2018, 07:41 pm IST

Pulwama Terror Attack: India hikes import duty on Pakistani goods to 200%

Feb 17, 2019, 03:20 pm IST

Flagship model of Huawei, Mate 20 Pro Launched in India: See specs

Nov 28, 2018, 02:32 pm IST
bjp-meghalaya

This is how BJP plans to win election in Christian majority Meghalaya

Feb 25, 2018, 05:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close