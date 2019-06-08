Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to take the road not taken

Andra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy continues to shock the people and rivals by initiating new trends. He has appointed five deputy chief ministers earlier.

Now he has appointed a Dalit woman as his new Home Minister, a decision which is brave and appreciative.

Mekathoti Sucharitha, an MLA from Prathipadu constituency sworn in as the new home minister of the state.

A woman Home Minister is for the first after the state’s bifurcation in 2014. Y S R Rajasekhara Reddy was the first to appoint a woman Home Minister earlier, surprisingly the son continues his tradition. P Sabitha Indra Reddy was the then home minister. She is currently a TRS MLA.

24 ministers pledged in the ceremony that held at Amaravati Secretariate. Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath to the ministers.

In the first of its kind in the history of nation 5, deputy chief ministers took charge. The five deputy chief ministers belong to SC, ST, OBC, Kappu Community and from minority section. Jagan’s cabinet consists of three women ministers.