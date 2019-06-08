Kerala is a member of Ayushman Bharath Project: State minister’s reaction to Prime Minister

Prime Minister’s statement that Kerala is not part of the Ayushman Bharath project is baseless said Finance minister Thomas Issac and Health minister K K Shailaja.

Kerala is a member of the project even though we pointed out some shortcomings of it. The state is taking it forward and is in the process of finalizing the Insurance Company. Kerala has received its share and due to the code of conduct in the Loksabha election, the procedures got delayed. The state has taken action to get the benefits of the project which was signed by MOU on 2nd November 2018. Someone has misled Prime Minister. The minister added that the PM would correct the statement when he understands the truth.

Modi requested the State government to be part of Ayushman Bharat which gives rupees five lakh annually to the poor people during his speech in Guruvayoor.

In his speech, he added that even though BJP lost in Kerala he considers Varanasi and the state equally. He started the speech describing the spiritual atmosphere in Guruvayoor. He ensured that the Centre will stand with Kerala to fight the deadly Nipah Virus. He said that the visit to Guruvayoor has boosted his mind and spirit and he is confident to do good things for the nation.