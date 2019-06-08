king’s Cup Football: India wins bronze

In football, India has bagged bronze in King’s Cup football. In a match for the third position, India has defeated the host Thailand by 1-0.

Anirudh Thappa scored for India in the seventeenth minute. Thappa tapped a beautiful cross from Adil Khan. India also had many good moments to raise the lead but could not make it happen.

Instead of long passes, the strategy was to possess the ball for more time. Even though India had upper hand Thailand created many opportunities.

India continued its victory against Thailand for the second time. Earlier India lost to Curacoa for 1-3 and had to take part in the playoff.

This is the first victory of India under the new coach Igor Stimac. The team had 8 changes from the previous match.