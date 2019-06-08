Latest NewsInternational

Maldives confers its highest civilian honour on PM Narendra Modi

Jun 8, 2019
The Maldives had conferred with it’s highest civilian honour awarded to foreign dignitaries, ‘ Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzudeen’ on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The award was conferred by the Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

The island nation’s administration has informed that the award was conferred to Modi in recognition of the many services Prime Minister Modi has offered to cement the longstanding and amicable ties between the two countries, and for the magnanimous assistance that the Indian government continues to provide to the Maldives under his leadership.

