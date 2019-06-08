Maldives confers its highest civilian honour on PM Narendra Modi

The Maldives had conferred with it’s highest civilian honour awarded to foreign dignitaries, ‘ Order of the Distinguished Rule of Izzudeen’ on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The award was conferred by the Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
The island nation’s administration has informed that the award was conferred to Modi in recognition of the many services Prime Minister Modi has offered to cement the longstanding and amicable ties between the two countries, and for the magnanimous assistance that the Indian government continues to provide to the Maldives under his leadership.
President @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on PM of India H.E. @narendramodi the Maldives highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, “The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” during PM’s visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham ?
— Abdulla Shahid ? (@abdulla_shahid) June 8, 2019
Post Your Comments