KeralaLatest News

Man arrested for abusing Chief Minister Pinarayi

Jun 8, 2019, 09:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man who has abused CM Pinarayi Vijayan through his Facebook post got arrested. The accused R. Mahesh Pai, a native of Kandathiparabu in Mathumoola.

He reacted in a disgraceful way below a post which included the details of CM’s foreign visit. The comment has got severe criticisms from social media. It was deleted later but some continued to share the screenshots.

A Municipality Councilor and Changanassery CPM area committee member TP Ajikumar has lodged a complaint against the youth. The police took action based on this complaint. He was later released on station bail.

Tags

Related Articles

BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for Remaining ODI Matches against Windis

Oct 26, 2018, 07:35 am IST

Lephone launches low budget 4G smart phone in India

Jul 4, 2017, 07:06 pm IST
chineese war flights flew around taiwan

China flew bombers and fighter jets around Taiwan

Apr 26, 2018, 11:31 pm IST

Two Employees Shot Killed: Robbers Run Away with Rs 40 Lakh

Jul 30, 2018, 06:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close