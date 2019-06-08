Man arrested for abusing Chief Minister Pinarayi

A man who has abused CM Pinarayi Vijayan through his Facebook post got arrested. The accused R. Mahesh Pai, a native of Kandathiparabu in Mathumoola.

He reacted in a disgraceful way below a post which included the details of CM’s foreign visit. The comment has got severe criticisms from social media. It was deleted later but some continued to share the screenshots.

A Municipality Councilor and Changanassery CPM area committee member TP Ajikumar has lodged a complaint against the youth. The police took action based on this complaint. He was later released on station bail.