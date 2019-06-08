Minister had an unusual guest during the meeting: Video

The monkey who became a surprise visitor during a high committee left everyone in a panic.

The unusual guest entered a meeting called by minister Vijaybhaskar at Puthukottai. The video has gone viral where the monkey is seen confused entering the room.

The meeting was conducted to discuss the revival activities done in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja. The monkey entered the room immediately after the collector Umamaheshwari started to address the meeting. The officials in the room tried to drive the monkey away. It increased the monkey’s confusion. It began to run around the room and at last got out through a window.