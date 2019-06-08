MLAs merger with TRS: Congress to approach High Court

The Congress party is planning to legally challenge the merger of it’s MLA’s with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). The party will approach the High Court on Monday challenging the merger. In a press meeting in Hyderabad, the In charge of Congress party in the state R.C. Kuntia informed this.

Earlier 12 Congress MLA’s had left the party and decided to merge with the ruling TRS.

The Congress leader also accused that the Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy is encouraging defections. The Speaker did not take any steps when the Congress party had urged him to disqualify the MLAs and instead the speaker has notified their merger into the TRS, the Congress leader said.

Kuntia said the disqualification petition will come for hearing on June 11the and the Congress party will file another petition on Monday against the merger.