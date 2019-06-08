Latest NewsInternational

‘Moon is a part of Mars’, claims US President Donald Trump

Jun 8, 2019, 05:32 pm IST
The US president Donald Trump claimed that earth’s satellite Moon is a part of Mars. The US president launched his new discovery through his social media page.

The US president on his official Twitter account tweeted ” For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!.

The statement by the US president has surprised the researchers.  Trump has been mocked and trolled by netizens for his stupidity statement.

