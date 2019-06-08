NCP leader Sharad Pawar held discussion with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former union minister and the chief of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Pawar met Fadnavis to discuss the drought situation in the state. The two leaders are holding a meeting for the second time within a month over the issue of drought.

The state of Maharashtra is facing a severe drought.