The story of revenge: They were wounded by beloveds

When your partner cheated on you, you will possibly avoid all memories related to them. Some cannot even stand the pictures with them or a wedding dress. But here is the story of two close friends who got divorced and they celebrate it wearing their marriage dresses.

Sara and July are both hairdressers and good friends. After marriage, they soon realized that their husbands were cheating them. Both got divorced. But they didn’t sit back with disappointment. They decided to celebrate and took revenge on their exes.

They hang out wearing the wedding gowns and do a photo shoot with the same. They say that instead of getting depressed over divorce we must take it as a new beginning. They started an Instagram page to post these pictures. They hope that this would encourage more divorcees to face life after divorce.