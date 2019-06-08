KeralaLatest News

This is what the Malayalee IS militant has to say

A Malayali youth go went to Syria to join IS militant gorup to wage the holy war now aspires to return. As Syrian IS has withdrawn, the recruiters are suffering from poverty said the youth who has contacted the family.

Firoz aka Firoz Khan (25) the native of Elambachi in Kasargod has shared his wish to come back reported the national media. He left the country in 2016 with a large group. When many of them passed on to Afghanistan he went to Syria. Firoz contacted his mother, Habeeba last month and informed his willingness to surrender.

IS was completely erased from Syria by the US attack. Firoz made communication after that. He was married to a Malaysian girl by the group, who abandoned him later. The family is going through a tough time said one of the relatives. He hadn’t contacted later. The family doesn’t know when and where he would surrender.

The security forces were aware of the call and his number is under surveillance. Earlier Firoz had forced his friends and relatives to join him. He is an accused in the Kasargod IS module case.

