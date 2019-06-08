This man is the ‘father of 47 HIV positive children’

To be a father of 47 children is not an easy thing. And if the kids are infected with HIV, then?. In our society to be HIV is a taboo. But yes there is a man who is the father of 47 children with HIV.

Solomon Raj, a man from Hyderabad take care of 47 children with HIV. Solomon and his wife have thought of adopting a child as the couple had no child of their own after marriage. They have also decided that they must adopt a child affected by HIV. But later the couple has been blessed with a child and they forgot their decision.

But Solomon feels guilty for not doing anything for the children who are neglected by society just because they are affected by this deadly disease. On 2005 Solomon met with a Trans Women Noori. And she met with him a child Arputham who was tested HIV+. He adopted the kid.

The kid who was weak in health later regained his wealth. But he has to face insult and neglect from society so the couple decided to adopt another child as a companion to him. And this continued and now there is 47 children who call Solomon ‘Papa’. All these kids are abandoned by their respective families.

To meet his expenses Solomon juggles with three jobs. He is running an NGO named ‘Shelter Trust’ to take care of these kids.