To pacify rebels, Karnataka CM expands his cabinet

The Karnataka cabinet will be expanded on June 12. The news was announced by the Karnataka Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy.

“Today, I met the honourable governor and requested him to give time for the cabinet expansion. He has fixed June 12, Wednesday, 11.30 am to administer the oath,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

By this move, Kumaraswamy hopes to pacify the rebel MLA’s who are becoming a constant threat to the alliance government formed by JD(S) and Congress.

Of the total 34 minister positions in Karnataka, the Congress and the JD(S) have shared 22 and 12 respectively.

There are three positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet – one under the Congress’ quota and two of the JD(S).

In the 224-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress-JD(S) has a combined strength of 116 whereas the BJP has 105.