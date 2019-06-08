Latest NewsIndia

What is Virappa Moily’s demand to Rahul before stepping down

Jun 8, 2019, 06:36 pm IST
Congress is having a tough period as the uncertainties regarding the president is still there.

The former union minister and senior party leader Veerappa Moily say that this dilemma should be solved immediately. He said that this inactiveness will adversely affect the party. Rahul Gandhi should continue as the president and if he wants to quit he should suggest an alternative leader, Moily added.

His decision to quit should not affect the party. This shouldn’t slow down the party or should not end up in the division. This is a crucial situation and he must take up the challenge to rebuild the party. Party should become consistent and reunited. As there is stagnancy now it is creating problems internally. When Sonia took charge in 1998 it didn’t create any problem. This must be continued, the Congress veteran said.

Moily contested from Chikabelapur from Karnataka but failed

