Women arrested for beating mother-in-law

Jun 8, 2019
Haryana police have arrested a woman for beating her 80-year-old mother-in-law. The inhumane act of beating the old lady was caught in a camera by a girl who is the neighbour of the victim. The shocking incident occurred in Niwaz Nagar village in Mahendragarh district’s Narnaul in Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the arrest on Saturday. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the Chief Minister tweeted. Khattar described the incident as “deplorable and condemnable”, saying such behaviour should not be tolerated in a civilised society. A person has tagged Khattar in the video he posted in the social media.

The victim identified as Chand Bai is seen sitting on a cot while her daughter-in-law Kanta Devi pushes her forcefully and pulls her hair.

Kanta Devi was arrested on Saturday morning and has been charged with section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

