A swift car followed Balabhaskar’s vehicle recollects the witness

Another witness says that Balabhaskar was driving the car on a fatal day.

KSRTC driver Aji reveals that Balabhaskar was there in the driving seat when he went to rescue operations. A white swift car followed Balabhaskar’s vehicle. Both the cars overtook the bus in Attingal. But after the accident, the white car disappeared added him. The bus passed Attingal by 3.40 am then an Innova and Swift car overtook the bus. The cars were in front of the bus.

The Innova lost the control in Pallipuram junction. The car hit a tree and smoke was coming out. Aji went near the car, and the driver asked him to open the left door. The driver was the last taken out of the car. He was conscious but was not in a condition to respond. However another witness Nandu rejected Aji’s words. He says that Balabhaskar was driving the car. Both of them were present in the accident site. Aji and Nandu admit that the driver was wearing jeans and T-shirt which hints that it was Arjun. Later Aji corrected that a man wearing Kurta was driving the car. He says that his version is the truth and he is backed by the conductor who was also there.

In order to solve the confusions regarding the statements, the authorities may conduct a forensic test. The presence of the swift car and its later disappearance arise suspicion. Nandu, however, sticks on to his earlier statement. He affirms that Arjun was driving the car while Balabhaskar was lying unconscious between the seats. It appeared to be an accident says Arjun.