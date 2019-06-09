The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has welcomed the decision to launch a ferry service connecting Maldives and Kerala. The Chief Minister said that this ferry service will certainly boost the tourism prospects of Kerala.

Earlier on Saturday India and Maldives has agreed to launch a ferry service connecting the two countries. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is visiting the island nation has held a meeting with the President of the Maldives and agreed to start the ferry service which will be beneficial to Kerala.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the two countries for launching a cargo and passenger service by sea. The distance between Kochi and Male is about 700 km, and between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi atoll is 500 km.