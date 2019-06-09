Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya spotted watching World Cup

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is wanted by India for economic offences was spotted watching India Vs Australia cricket match at Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. Mallya is facing extradition proceedings in England.

“I am here to watch the match,” he told the media reporters outside the stadium. His son has posted a photo of him on social media.

#WATCH London: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch #IndvsAus match; says, "I am here to watch the game." #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/RSEoJwsUr9 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

India has declared Mallya as a fugitive economic offender for money laundering, fraud and conspiracy. He has cheated Indian Banks by not repaying loan worth Rs 9,000 crore. Vijay Mallya left India to England on March 2016.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has initiated loan recovery proceedings against him. The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.