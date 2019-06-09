ICC World Cup: England defeated Bangladesh by 106 runs

In Cricket, England defeated Bangladesh by 106 runs in the ICC World Cup. The hosts England easily beat the Asian team in the match. Bangladesh has won the toss and elected to field first.

England made 386 for the loss of six wickets. For the hosts, Jason Roy scored a brilliant 153 off 121 balls, Jos Buttler made 64 and Jonny Bairstow contributed 51.

Chasing the huge score set by England, Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for 280 with seven balls to spare. Their chase got off to a bad start when fast bowler Jofra Archer (3-29) dismissed Soumya Sarkar for two.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan’s 121 – just the third Bangladesh World Cup hundred after Mahmudullah made two in 2015 – Bangladesh were never in the chase.