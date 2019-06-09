ICC World Cup : India Vs Aus; India won by 36 runs

In Cricket, India defeated Australia by 36 runs in ICC World Cup cricket at Kennington Oval in London on Sunday.

Earlier India batted first has set a huge score of 353 runs by just losing 5 wickets. India won the toss and opted to bat first. India scored 352 in 50 overs by losing just 4 wickets.

This is the second highest total in the present world cup. The highest score was scored by England yesterday against Bangladesh. England scored 368 for six wickets.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan scored a century. This is Shikhar Dhawan’s 17th ODI century.

By this victory india has won all the two matches played in the World Cup. India in it’s first match has defeated South Africa by six-wicket.

2 in 2 for #TeamIndia as they clinch the ODI against Australia by 36 runs #CWC19 #INDvAUS ?????? Full scorecard here https://t.co/T0QT6nNmtc pic.twitter.com/Ux2c5NkgXA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2019

Brief scores:

India: 352/5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 117, Virat Kohli 82, Rohit Sharma 57).

Australia: 316/10 in 50 overs