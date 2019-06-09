In the wake of the killing of four party workers,WB BJP to meet Amit Shah

Four BJP workers were shot dead bu members of the TMC in Basirhat. The allegation was made by Mukul Roy. One TMC member was also killed.The death took place during the incident in the clash between the workers of the two parties in the city of north 24 Paragans. The removal of the party flags has lead to the incident

BJP’s Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a “reign of terror” in West Bengal.

The BJP delegation on Sunday will fly to Sandeshkhali later to take stock of the situation and will give a brief account of the miss happen to home Minister Amith Shah.

Members of the delegation include – Mukul Roy, Sayantan Basu (General Secretary), Locket Chatterjee (MP), Jagannath Sarkar (MP), Shantanu Thakur (MP), Arjun Singh (MP), Dulal Bar (MLA).