Kejriwal asked AAP workers to choose between me and him says Alka Lamba

The Aam Admi Party MLA Alka Lamba, who has lately voiced her dispute with the political AAP, has once again made the inner games open in the public. she has now asserted that the Delhi chief Minister Arind Kejiriwal asked the party to choose between the party and her.

she expressed her strong disbelief to the AAP convener of dividing the party at this time where it is necessary to keep it together.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his meeting with party workers, proposed an option in front of the workers of Chandni Chowk assembly constituency that they choose between the party and MLA Alka Lamba,” she tweeted.

She further said that Kejriwal had told party workers “whoever wants to leave, can leave…this party is mine”.

“My journey that began with you in 2013 will end in 2020. My best wishes will be with the dedicated revolutionary ground workers of the party, hopefully you will remain a strong alternative in Delhi. The last six years have been memorable and I have learnt a lot from you,” the Member of Legislative Assembly from the Chandni Chowk Vidhan Sabha seat said in another tweet.