MS Dhoni gloves controversy ; What Smriti Irani did for Indian Army’s Special Forces is shocking;Details Inside

Former Indian Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been in news along with his gloves for all the wrong reasons since Wednesday with an image of him sporting the Indian Army’s Special Forces insignia . The incident has gone viral on social media which happend after India’s opening match of the World cup 2019 against South Africa on June 5.

Despite the people of in India is backing him up, the ICC asked the BCCI to get the symbol removed from the former Indian captain’s gloves.

The former cricketers to ansfans and politicians have been criticizing the ICC for not allowing Dhoni to wear the gloves supporting the special forces insignia.

Recently Smriti Irani the high women personality has came out in support of Dhoni and the Indian Army’s Special Forces.She expressed her solidarity and posted a picture of the Para Commandos Special Forces Symbol along with hastags.

The BCCI has even sought permission from the ICC to let Dhoni wear those gloves in India’s next match against Australia at The Oval. However, that request has been turned down by the ICC.

Sources said the army won’t intervene in the matter and won’t take any action or even ask him to remove the symbol.