‘Must bring back the support of ‘Devotees’: CPM Central Committee instructs Kerala party

The CPM Central Committee has asked it’s Kerala fraction to activate programmes to bring back the support of the devotees. The Central Committee asked Kerala party to bring back the devotees who may have left the party after Sabarimala issue. The methods for this has to be discussed by the Kerala committee. The party asked to give a detailed report on this to CC by three months.

The CPM CC also actualised a masterplan having 11 programmes to regain the belief and trust of the voters. The meeting which discussed the biggest defeat of the party in the general election has asked its state fractions to actualize programmes to strengthen party.