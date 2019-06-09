CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

New poster of ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released

Jun 9, 2019, 11:44 pm IST
The latest poster of yet to release Malayalam film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released today. The film portraying a triangular love story in a comedy track is directed by EastCoast Vijayan. The film penned by S.L.Puram Jayasurya has an ensemble star cast.

Akhil Prabhakar plays the male lead in the film The film has two female leads – Sivakami and Sonu. The film has ensemble star cast which includes National award winner Suraj Venjaramood, Harish Kanaran, Nedumudi Venu, Dinesh Panicker, Biju Kuttan and Nobi.

Renowned music composer M.Jayachandran is teaming up with Eastcoast after a long gap of 10 years. The music track composed by M.Jayachandran has five songs. The songs are sung by Yesudas, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and P.Jayachandran.

