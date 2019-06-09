Latest NewsInternational

Pakistan: A minor Hindu girl raped

Jun 9, 2019, 08:22 pm IST
Atrocities against Hindu minorities in Pakistan continues. A 13-year-old Hindu girl was raped by two men. They raped the girl after forcing her to drink liquor. The fatal incident occurred in Sindh Province’s Tando Mohammad Khan district on June 7.

The girl was on her way to purchase groceries and on the way, the two suspects stopped her and forced her to drink liquor after which they rape her. The relatives found her in an unconscious state and were rushed to a hospital. DNA samples of the victim as well as the two accused have been taken are in being used in the investigation.

The accused men were arrested by the police after the girls’ father lodged a complaint. The victim has identified the attackers. They were remanded into police custody by a local court.

