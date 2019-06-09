Prime Minister Modi to meet Chinese President 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet Chinese president Xi Jinping. Both the leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Narendra Modi assuming the Prime Ministership of India for the second time.

The SCO summit will be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc. India and Pakistan were admitted to it in 2017.