Samsung holds the most number of patents on AI

A research study report revealed that Samsung, the smartphone tycoon from Aisa has the third-largest number of patents related to artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung has 11,243 patents in AI.

A German-based researcher IPlytics has revealed that the US-based IT giant Microsoft Corporation ranks number one with the highest number of patents. The US company has 18,363 AI-related patents as of January 2019. In the second position also is occupied by a US-based IT giant IBM Corporation. with 15,046 patents.

The study also revealed that five of the top 10 companies were based in the United States, two in Japan, one in South Korea, one in the Netherlands and one Germany. The number of AI-related patents per year has jumped from 22,913 in 2008 to 78,085 in 2018.