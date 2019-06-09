Latest NewsTechnology

Samsung holds the most number of patents on AI

Jun 9, 2019, 12:41 am IST
Less than a minute

A research study report revealed that Samsung, the smartphone tycoon from Aisa has the third-largest number of patents related to artificial intelligence (AI). Samsung has 11,243 patents in AI.

A German-based researcher IPlytics has revealed that the US-based IT giant Microsoft Corporation ranks number one with the highest number of patents. The US company has 18,363 AI-related patents as of January 2019. In the second position also is occupied by a US-based IT giant IBM Corporation. with 15,046 patents.

The study also revealed that five of the top 10 companies were based in the United States, two in Japan, one in South Korea, one in the Netherlands and one Germany. The number of AI-related patents per year has jumped from 22,913 in 2008 to 78,085 in 2018.

Tags

Related Articles

Man Jailed For live Sex Video Streaming

Mar 19, 2018, 01:42 pm IST

Bollywood Actress Mahika Sharma Shares Porn Screenshot And Reveals Her Favourite Porn Star

Jun 24, 2018, 05:36 pm IST

Suicide Suspected: Techie, wife & child found dead

Jan 20, 2018, 08:32 am IST

See What Happened next after Angad Bedi and Wife Neha Dhupia came face-to-face with Ex. Nora Fatehi

Aug 29, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close