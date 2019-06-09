Latest NewsInternational

Syrian Crisis: Around 100 fighters killed

Jun 9, 2019, 12:28 am IST
Less than a minute

A human rights agency has revealed that around 100fighters have been killed in a fight in Syria. The England based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has claimed that in the fight between Syrian security forces and Islamists militants have killed around 100 combatants in northwestern Syria since Thursday.

The Syrian forces have been supported by Russia. The fight between the militants and security forces in militants -controlled Idlib region have killed at least 53 government loyalists along with 48 jihadists and Islamist fighters.

This area of the country is controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate. The Syrian crisis has displaced millions of people in the country.

Tags

Related Articles

Do you want to use Bicycle in Metro station? Mail your Aadhar!

Feb 1, 2018, 05:23 pm IST

India is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world : IMF

Mar 22, 2019, 11:15 am IST

Man arrested for posting pro-Pakistan comments on Facebook

Jun 4, 2018, 08:07 pm IST

Emily Ratajkowski sets pulses racing as she goes TOPLESS; Video

Apr 21, 2019, 12:58 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close