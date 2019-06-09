Syrian Crisis: Around 100 fighters killed

A human rights agency has revealed that around 100fighters have been killed in a fight in Syria. The England based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has claimed that in the fight between Syrian security forces and Islamists militants have killed around 100 combatants in northwestern Syria since Thursday.

The Syrian forces have been supported by Russia. The fight between the militants and security forces in militants -controlled Idlib region have killed at least 53 government loyalists along with 48 jihadists and Islamist fighters.

This area of the country is controlled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate. The Syrian crisis has displaced millions of people in the country.