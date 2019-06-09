KeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Thomas Isaac, K.K. Shylaja rejected the contention of PM Modi on Ayushman Bharat health scheme

Jun 9, 2019, 08:00 am IST
Less than a minute

The Health Minister and the Finance Minister from the State, KK Shylaja and TM Thomas Issac both respectively have rejected the PM Modi’s assertion that Kerala has not made use of the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

Dr Issac has asserted that PM Modi has did the same may be because of misunderstanding. Shylaja has asserted that Kerala is very much part of the Scheme.

Kerala has received the first portion of the scheme which is about 25 crore. I am not aware why the Prime Minister commented Kerala is not part of the scheme. ” said Shylaja.

She also asserted that PM would be making it correct once he get to know the facts.

Shylaja has made the point clear that Ayushman Bharat health scheme only deals with 18 lakh people on the other hand   Karunya Benevolent Fund  initiated by the  state government covers 40 lakh .

However, we are not in a position to do away with the Rs 102- crore annual assistance from the centre. Hence, we are including the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the Karunya scheme taking care of the specialties of the state and are implementing it,” Shylaja said.

