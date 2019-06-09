Violence against BJP workers: Home Ministry asked a  report from the Governor

TheUnion Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal governor on the violence against the BJP workers by ruling TMC activists. Meanwhile, some National media reported that the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the issues of the state.

Kailash Vijayvargiya,BJP National General Secretary on reports of 5 BJP workers killed in Basirhat,WB: Union Home Minister has asked for a report from the state govt and I am sure Centre will take this up seriously. There is a lot of anger among the people over the incident pic.twitter.com/F38lWybgMr — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

BJP has called to observe a ‘black day’ tomorrow. The party has also asked to observe 12-hour hartal at Basirhat.

Earlier three peoples have killed a clash between the ruling TMC and BJP workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. Two BJP workers were and one TMC worker was killed in the violence.

The Trinamool worker, identified as 26-year-old Qayyum Mollah, was shot and hacked to death while the BJP leaders who were killed were identified as Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal.