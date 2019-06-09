Latest NewsIndia

Violence against BJP workers: Home Ministry asked a  report from the Governor

Jun 9, 2019, 11:03 pm IST
TheUnion Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal governor on the violence against the BJP workers by ruling TMC activists. Meanwhile, some National media reported that the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the issues of the state.

BJP has called to observe a ‘black day’ tomorrow. The party has also asked to observe 12-hour hartal at Basirhat.

Earlier three peoples have killed a clash between the ruling TMC and BJP workers at Bhangipara in Basirhat. Two BJP workers were and one TMC worker was killed in the violence.

The Trinamool worker, identified as 26-year-old Qayyum Mollah, was shot and hacked to death while the BJP leaders who were killed were identified as Pradip Mondal and Sukanta Mondal.

