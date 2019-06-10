15 farmers committed suicide in Kerala,says Minister

Ten farmers committed suicide in Idukki and five in Wayanad, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar informed the assembly.

The moratorium for famers’ loans has been extended to December 31 and Rs 51 crore has been earmarked for crop loss insurance, the minister said while replying to the notice for adjournment motion of the opposition.

The minister said a financial aid of Rs 204 crore has been distributed and criticised the banks for harming farmers. This should not happen, the government and the opposition should unite against it. The opposition moved a notice for adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the rise in farmers’ suicides. The notice was moved by I C Balakrishnan of Wayanad. He said the government cheated farmers.