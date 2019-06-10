Latest NewsIndia

Cyclonic storm to hit Arabian sea in next 24 hours : IMD

Jun 10, 2019, 03:08 pm IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said a depression has been formed over Southeast Arabian Sea which will intensify into into a Cyclonic Storm in the next 24 hours.

“A low pressure area formed over Southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours”, the IMD tweeted.

