Do you dream films? Mollywood welcomes you

‘Virus’ hit the silver screen as the state was under threat of Nipah again. The film is about the survival of land from the deadly attack.

Virus is produced by Rima Kallingal under the banner of OPM productions and directed by Ashique Abu. The movie is informative and has a rich cast.

The film takes us to Calicut where the virus outbreak happened and shows the heroic fight put forward from Health authorities to the common man. The film celebrates the power of unity in front and behind the camera. The film has characters inspired by real-life people that include Lini Puthussery the nurse who lost her life in serving the patients, the cleaning workers, the health and government officers etc. The realistic atmosphere and natural acting is the icing on the cake.

The movie can be called the new gen T Twenty in Mollywood. The movie has given ample space for the actresses who lost their opportunities in voicing their concerns. The Women In Cinema Collective members are equally part of this movie. Instead of stars Virus only has an artist who is passionate about making films than creating fans.

The success of this movie is a testimony that Malayalee audience always will accept good art than the star stud movies. This is inspiring for the upcoming film aspirants. If you have a nice story to tell we are here to receive it with open hands, says Malayalee audience.