FIH Series Finals hockey: India will face Uzbekistan

In Hockey, India will face Uzbekistan in FIH Series Finals hockey tournament in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. The winner will play the semifinal.

The hosts India is in the top of the point table. India has defeated Russia and Poland in the first two matches. India has also assured the semi berth also.

The USA will face Japan and South Africa will face Mexico on Monday.

On Sunday’s match, Russia defeated Poland by 3-2 goals. Pavel Golubev from Russia was declared as the man of the match.