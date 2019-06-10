Latest NewsInternational

Imran Khan shares special message to Pakistanis ; Watch Video

Jun 10, 2019, 04:05 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked citizens to declare their assets by June 30, in a televised address to the nation ahead of the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, which is scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

“I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought, because if we don’t pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up,” Dawn news quoted Khan as saying in his address.

The Prime Minister said that people had until the deadline to declare their benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad.

“After June 30, you will not get this opportunity,” he added.

He added that his government has made agreements and were receiving information from abroad about properties and bank accounts of Pakistanis.

