Minor girl raped, killed: 6 police officers suspended

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended 6 policemen in connection with incidnet of a minor girl’s murder. An 8-year old girl was raped and killed in capital city Bhopal. The body of the girl was found near a drain. The girl was died of strangulation after being raped.

The girl had ventured out of her house in Kamla Nagar area of the state capital around 8 pm on Saturday to buy something. Her body was found near a drain in the same area on Sunday morning.

The accused has been identified by the police.

This brutal incident comes two days after a similar incident in which another minor girl was raped and killed in Ujjain. The accused was arrested on Saturday.