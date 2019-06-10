Nipah: The condition of the student revealed in Medical Bulletin

The nipah infected youth shows progress, he walks without support says the medical bulletin. One person got admitted today showing the symptoms of the fever and he is under observation. The newly admitted is a native of Varapuzha who had contacted with the youth.

There are eight patients in the isolation ward and there health is satisfactory. Five samples were taken for testing. A new isolation ward that can include 30 patients at a time opened and a trial run was conducted. 329 people who came into contact with the youth is under observation. 52 of them comes under high risk category and 277 to low risk category. The research team from National Institute of Virology collected samples of 52 fruit eating bats from Thodupuzha and Muttom. They will collect the sample from Aluva and Paravoor tomorrow. The group includes scientists Dr. Ghokale Dr. Balasubramanyan and is headed by Dr. Sudeep.