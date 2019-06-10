Latest NewsInternational

Several people killed on first day of civil disobedience

Jun 10, 2019, 12:31 am IST
Less than a minute

In the African country Sudan, several people had been killed in police action against the protesters who are observing ‘Civil disobedience’ movement against military council rule. Four people have been killed in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman as the campaign began on Sunday. The  Sudan police have fired tear gas at protesters.

The latest bid by demonstrators to close off streets in the capital Khartoum comes nearly a week after a deadly raid on a sit-in outside army headquarters which left dozens dead.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed travelled to Sudan on Friday in a bid to revive negotiations, holding separate meetings with the two sides.

Tags

Related Articles

Heat Waves; Weather in Palakkad remains to continue in 41 degree.

Mar 26, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
modi

BJP’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign becomes huge success on social medias ,says Buzzooka Survey

Apr 6, 2019, 09:54 am IST

Air India offers special fares to stranded Jet Airways passengers

Apr 19, 2019, 08:30 am IST

This is the real age of Shahid Afridi

May 3, 2019, 10:23 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close