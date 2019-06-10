Several people killed on first day of civil disobedience

In the African country Sudan, several people had been killed in police action against the protesters who are observing ‘Civil disobedience’ movement against military council rule. Four people have been killed in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman as the campaign began on Sunday. The Sudan police have fired tear gas at protesters.

The latest bid by demonstrators to close off streets in the capital Khartoum comes nearly a week after a deadly raid on a sit-in outside army headquarters which left dozens dead.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed travelled to Sudan on Friday in a bid to revive negotiations, holding separate meetings with the two sides.