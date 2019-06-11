Latest NewsGulf

Begger arrested for knocking cop’s door

Jun 11, 2019, 11:18 pm IST
A beggar was arrested as she unknowingly knocked on the door of the policeman. Tee incident occurred in the UAE.

She was presented for trial at the Ras Al Khaimah misdemeanour court. The police charge sheet explained that they have seized an undisclosed amount of money and a bag of clothes from the women.

But the Arab women have denied the charge against her. She confessed that she was not begging and was searching for her friend. She agreed that the money belongs to her. And she got the bag of clothes from the road.

The court adjourned the case to next Monday to pronounce a verdict.

In UAE begging is ban under law. The offenders will be fined up to 5,000 UAE Dirhams. In 2018, the UAE passed a federal anti-begging law, which stipulates a Dh5,000 fine and three-month prison term for the crime.

