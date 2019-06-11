Body of BJP, RSS workers found hanging from trees

The ongoing political violence in the West Bengal seems unstoppable. On Monday, the bodies of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activists were found hanging from the tree. The body of BJP activist Samatul Dolui was found hanging from the tree in the fields by people from the village of Sargrandson in Howrah. BJP leaders and family of Dolui have accused the Trinamool Congress of the same.

According to information, the BJP president of Howrah, Anupam Malik said, “Dolui was an active member of the BJP and during the Lok Sabha elections, he had brought the lead from his booth to the party. He had been receiving threats of life since he took out the rally of ‘ Jai Shree Ram ‘ in his locality. The non-social elements of TMC had vandalised his house soon after the Lok Sabha elections

As per report, some crooks were trying to snatch him while taking Dolui’s body for post-mortem. Which some of the villagers protested and asked the district administration to deploy the rapid Action Force. A day earlier, senior RSS leaders, Swadesh Manna, were also found hanging out of the tree in Attachata village. Manna had been organizing rallies of Jai Shree Ram for the last few days.