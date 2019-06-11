Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices decreases

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver has slipped down.

The gold prices have fallen down by Rs. 360 to Rs. 33,370 per 10 gram In the international market, the price spot gold went upward. Spot gold was trading at $1,328.78 per ounce. In the New Delhi market, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity decreased by Rs. 360 to Rs. 33,370 per 10 gram and Rs. 33,200 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,700 per 8 gram.

The price of silver also slipped down by Rs.290 to Rs. 37,560 per kilogram. While the weekly-based delivery dropped by Rs.72 to reach Rs.36,655 per kilogram. Silver coins remained steady ar Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.