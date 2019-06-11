Congress activist wov not wear shirt and footwear: Know the reason

A Congress worker has wov not to wear a shirt and footwear for the next five years. He took this strange decision after the unprecedented defeat of his favourite leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rupesh Sharma, the Congress activist from Guna, Madhya Pradesh has taken this decision after Scindia’s defeat from this constituency. Sharma has also tattooed Scindia’s face on his chest.

This becomes known by everyone after a meeting called by Scindya on Guna last day. Sharma arrived at the meeting to hear his leader. When media persons spotted Sharma and asked him about his unusual avatar, he said Scindia is his favourite leader and that is why he has got the tattoo. He was upset because Scindia lost the Lok Sabha elections and has decided to remain without a shirt or footwear for five years.

Jyotiraditya Scindia won the seat four consecutive times and 2019 is the first time that someone from the Scindia family lost this seat.