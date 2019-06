In a strange tie of love has united together a cow with a group of Monkeys. A cow which lives in the Jabeshwar Mahadeva temple in Sirohi district of Rajasthan has become a mother to a group of hungry and thirsty monkeys. The state which is going through heatwave condition is also facing a shortage of drinking water.

Not only men but also animals are also affected by this climate. This cow has started feeding the monkeys. This cow lives in the temple premises.