Cyclone Vayu to hit Mumbai on Wednesday

Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 pm IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the Cyclone Vyu will reach Mumbai on Wednesday. It will hit Gujarat on June 12 at a speed of 130-140 kilometre per hour. The IMD also informed that it will intensify into a cyclonic storm in 12 hours and then turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours.

It is also predicted that heavy to very heavy rains very likely at many places in the districts of Saurashtra, South Gujarat, Diu, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli in coming two days.

