FIH Series Finals : India defeated Uzbekistan

In hockey, the team India has defeated Uzbekistan in the FIH Men’s Final Series at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India defeated Uzbekistan by 10-0. By this victory India has reached the Semi final.

India ranking 5 in the world has come against Uzbekistan ranked 43 are playing against each other for the first time.

Uzbekistan, gained qualification to the FIH Series Finals by finishing first in the FIH Series Open in Pakistan in December last year.

Indian player Akash Deep Singh was declared man of the match.