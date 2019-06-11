Latest NewsBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Jun 11, 2019, 04:55 pm IST
Less than a minute
In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee today rallied upwards against the US dollar. The India rupee surged 21 paise to reach 69.44 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank foreign exchange market the Indian rupee today opened at 69.49 against the US dollar. The domestic currency then raised and settled 21 paise high to reach 69.44 against the US currency. The Indian rupee has ended it’s trading yesterday at 69.65.

The main reason for the upward rally of the Indian currency was the good performance of the indian stock market and the weakening of the US dollar.

