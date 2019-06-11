Latest NewsIndia

Four arrested for blackmailing and raping class 12 student

Jun 11, 2019, 08:47 am IST
Three people have been arrested in Vadodara for allegedly blackmailing a class 12 student by clicking her objectionable pictures, raping her and extorting money from her in Vadodara. Two other accused are missing.

The police said, “Three accused have been arrested and one more has been detained. Two accused, who are missing, will be arrested soon.”

The police said that two of the arrested accused were survivor’s batch-mates. She was in a relationship with the third accused, who clicked her objectionable photos.

“The third accused with whom she was in a relationship extorted Rs. 50,000 from her. He circulated her objectionable pictures to two more people. One of them raped and blackmailed her and the other blackmailed her too,” police added.

