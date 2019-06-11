Latest NewsBusiness

Banks to allow 4 withdrawals per month from July

Jun 11, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute
atm

From July 1 onwards the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) account holders to make four withdrawals free. The Reserve Bank of India has given the instruction to all banks in the country.

The BSBD account holders did not need a minimum balance to open a bank account. Also, they will be provided with an ATM card free of cost. This type of account was designed as a savings account that will offer certain minimum facilities, free of charge, to the holders. The BSBD accounts are designed for the weaker and poorer section of people.

The account holders can do 4 transactions either through bank or ATM free of cost.

Tags

Related Articles

Republican party Apologised to the Hindu community For This Reason

Sep 21, 2018, 10:31 am IST

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi with a new word ‘Modilie’

May 16, 2019, 07:49 am IST
tripura-election

BJP Confident of a complete sweep in Tripura election!

Mar 2, 2018, 07:15 pm IST

Bollywood Hotties who had a disastrous debut but later went on to rule Bollywood!

Jan 29, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close